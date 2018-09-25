PREVIEW: OCEAN FILM FESTIVAL

By Ilona Cabral

ST DAVID’S HALL – 2ND OCTOBER + TOURING DATES

An Interview with Tour Director Nell Teasdale:

Ilona : Hi, Nell! I’m really looking forward to attending The Ocean’s Film Festival, shortly, could you describe the event in your own words?

Nell: Hi Ilona, the Ocean Film Festival World Tour is a film festival in an evening! It’s a collection of brand-new ocean-themed films, featuring everything from inspirational seafaring adventures, to mesmerising marine life, and marine conservation issues. It’s in St David’s Hall, which is a great venue, and the free prize giveaway adds to the festival feel of the show.

Ilona: That sounds great! Going deeper then, what would you say is the main purpose of this event?

Nell: The event aims to inspire people to enjoy, explore and protect our oceans. And to offer them an exciting and unusual evening out at the pictures!

Ilona: And how relatable do you think the events shown in the film are to students?

Nell: The films will appeal to any students who love the ocean, who have a sense of adventure, or who care about the marine environment. The film Blue, which has been one voted of the most popular in the tour so far, captures the stark realities of what’s happening to our oceans, but also shows us passionately hopeful alternatives and ways to take action. Also, any students in South Wales for the surfing will love The Big Wave Project, which is about a community of surfers chasing the largest, and most terrifying, waves in the world.

Ilona: Finally, what would you say is this event’s main attraction to students?

Nell: It’s a fun and adrenaline-filled night out, and students are guaranteed to leave inspired to either get down to the ocean for an adventure of their own, or with new ways to help protect the marine environment.

There are student discounts on tickets, a bar, and a free prize draw for loads of ocean goodies, such as rash vests, Buffs and much more.

Ilona: Brilliant, I can’t wait to see the films!

Head over to www.oceanfilmfestival.co.uk for more info and tickets.