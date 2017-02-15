Review: Cardiff Philharmonic Orchestra’s St Valentine’s Day Special, St David’s Hall

Cardiff Philharmonic Orchestra’s St Valentine’s Day Special, St Davids Hall, Tuesday 14th February, Reviewer: Dan Heard

I must confess, I’m not usually one for watching an orchestra perform. While I admire the skill and dedication required to arrange a performance like this, it was never something I thought I’d enjoy, let alone willingly go and see. My attitude changed significantly on Valentine’s Night though, as the Cardiff Philharmonic Orchestra shattered all previous convictions I had. It was a performance that could rouse even the most sceptical of audience members (i.e, me), and then some. I won’t pretend to know anything about crescendos or pitch, but can’t deny I was very impressed with the whole spectacle. Each member was perfectly in time, and executed their roles with precision, poise and rigorous efficiency. For a performance that began at half past seven, it felt as though it was over in a flash, such was the quick nature of the style of play. Again, I won’t pretend I’m an expert, but I know when something has my attention, and believe you me, this held it until the final note was played. Outstanding

