Review: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Wales Millennium Centre

Bill Kenwright’s production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s family musical continues on its record breaking tour having sold an estimated 15 million tickets. The spellbinding performance retold the Biblical story of Joseph (Joe McElderry), his eleven brothers and the coat of many colours, featuring famous songs such as Any Dream Will Do and Close Every Door To Me.

This is no shy performance. There is an extravagantly large but talented cast, featuring a 30-strong children’s choir. The set is bold and impressive and the costumes are… colourful!

Headed by TV talent show stars (Joe McElderry and Lucy Kay as the narrator shot to fame on the X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent respectively) this was a high-spec performance which showcased the best of its stars’ talents. Lucy Kay acts as the omnipresent narrator and gave a spectacular vocal performance in this demanding role. Semi-finalist of Any Dream Will Do Ben James-Ellis also gave an entertaining performance as the Pharoah who impersonates Elvis Presley.

I expected nothing less of Joe McElderry. His vocals are flawless and he went from strength to strength with every song. Undoubtedly he is comfortable on stage and commands the space with his impressive voice alone. He’s clearly found his calling – and this is it.

At times the production did feel a bit pantomime. The show features inflatable sheep, thought bubbles and the audience are all too keen to sing along, but this only adds to the enjoyment. Joseph is an unpretentious production, and its staging and choreography truly add to the cast’s talents.

Joseph offers a heart-warming, colourful production and it’s impossible to leave without a smile on your face.

by Hannah Hopkins