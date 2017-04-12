Review: Legally Blonde, Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama

Legally Blonde, Monday 10th April, Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, reviewer: Penelope Barnes

It’s a production we all know and love. Blonde sorority queen Elle Woods adores college sweetheart Warner, said ‘sweetheart’ doesn’t turn out to be sweet at all, and Elle gets serious and ends up discovering she’s destined for more than a life as a shopaholic with a shoe addiction. Underneath it all, it’s a tale of following your dreams, having courage, and learning to believe that staying true to yourself will never go out of style.

This week, Kinetic Theatre Arts reminded me just how mesmerising (and hilarious) this beloved production can be. The non-profit theatre company basis itself around the adjective ‘Kinetic’: wishing to stand for something which screams energy and force. It’s safe to say they delivered this, and more.

Opening with my personal favourite, ‘Omigod You Guys’, characters Serena, Margot and Pilar filled the stage with perfectly timed choreography, fabulous voices and an incredible stage presence. As this number continued, I flicked through my pink and glittery programme to discover that the lead, Jade Wellbeloved, was only 18 years old. This was utterly shocking. Despite the somewhat challenging vocals and complex choreography, Wellbeloved never missed a beat. She blended the perfect amount of sass and naivety throughout her interactions on stage, something fundamental when portraying Elle (especially pre-Harvard). Additionally, when some props were a little late moving onto stage (alas, the nature of theatre), she didn’t bat a (false) eyelash! True professionalism and someone to watch, and she’s only 18. Did I mention that? (Still sort of in shock).

Someone else to watch is, without a doubt, Rebekah Shalom. Right from her first cue, Shalom’s comedic timing had the audience in stitches as the ditsy Paulette, and by the end of the performance, practically any expression she’d throw out to the crowd would crack us up.

Choreographer Kris Crowley had his work cut out when structuring these dance performances. The very nature of the show is high energy, and the dance must reflect this. Most impressive were a scene with all of Delta Nu, and Brooke’s (Kerry Dwyer) skipping rope workout. Both were well executed, made use of the full stage and matched the upbeat music perfectly.

So, if you’re looking to be inspired, motivated and impressed, find any production by the fabulous Kinetic Theatre Arts and take your seat. The passion and dedication of this talented cast is evident on stage from beginning to end, and will guarantee to get you thinking ‘why, oh why did I ever give up performance arts as a teenager?!’.

You will not be disappointed!

