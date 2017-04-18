Review: Sister Act, Wales Millennium Centre

Sister Act, 17th April 2017, Wales Millennium Centre, reviewer: Hannah Stait

The Wales Millennium Centre was bursting with soul last night as people flocked to see the hit musical production of Sister Act.

Based on the 1992 film starring Whoopi Goldberg, Sister Act tells the story of Deloris Van Cartier, a diva whose world gets flipped upside down when she witnesses her sleazy boyfriend commit a murder. Whisked away to a convent in witness protection, Deloris has to discover how to mix faith and soul as she gets to know her sisters and teaches them how to raise their voices whilst hiding herself from trouble.

The original soundtrack ensures that you’ll want to jump on stage and dance along with with the incredible Alexandra Burke, who is headlining as Deloris all the way through the tour which continues on throughout the year, finishing in Dublin on the 3rd of September. Burke shines through in her role as Deloris, and whilst she is mostly known for her incredible singing voice and for winning The X Factor in 2008, no one can say this girl is a one trick pony. Her acting definitely beams throughout the show, conveying such a range of emotions that the audience went from tears to tearing up in laughter. Her voice is rich and powerful, perfect for the soulful music which features so incredibly within this hit heavy show. Burke was a natural, commanding the stage and keeping the audiences attention with just as much power of Whoppi Goldberg in the original film.

Yet Burke was not without an incredible supporting cast: Karen Mann as Mother Superior brought something special to her role, definitely bringing moments to remember! The rest of the cast used each ounce of their singing, dancing a musical talent to ensure that the audience were transfixed by each moment. A new element to the story that was the introduction of Eddie, a love interest for Deloris who features as the lovable policeman and old school friend of Deloris. Whilst you could view him as the hero it is really the sisters of the church that rise through the danger to protect Deloris, leaving everyone watching with a warmth in their heart and a bit more groove in their soul!

Sister Act has been directed and choreographed by Craig Revel Horwood, a well known face within the world of dance, theatre and television. He has managed to bring a stunning cast of people together to create something truly magical and raunchy, with lashings of surreal energy. If you have an urge to see a bunch of “celibate nuns shaking their buns”, this show will not disappoint – it won’t save your soul but it will definitely take you to heaven!

