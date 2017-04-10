Review: You’ve Got a Friend, St David’s Hall

You’ve Got a Friend, Thursday 6th April, St David’s Hall, reviewer: Sarah Harris

James Taylor and Carole King are arguably two of the most influential and most successful singer/songwriters of the last few decades. From the same people who created the outstanding West End masterpiece, The Simon & Garfunkel Story, You’ve Got A Friend showcases the music and work on Taylor and King and celebrates the beautiful friendship and lives of the duo. It includes some of the greatest songs ever to be writer including, ‘You Make Me Feel,’ ‘Fire & Rain’ and obviously the infamous ‘You’ve Got A Friend.’ Carole King is played by West End star, Kyla Brown whose melodic voice introduced the show with some of the best songs from King’s most successful album, ‘Tapestry,’ Bill Lennon who played James Taylor was equally as soulful and enchanting with his voice.

I’m not usually one for country music but the atmosphere of You’ve Got A Friend was homely and lively, within minutes of the show beginning, the audience was on their feet, clapping and swaying to the rhythms. Everyone left the show feeling joyful and cheery, whether they were a King and Taylor or not. Both Brown and Lennon did a fantastic job in capturing the intimate relationship between the duo and the passion they have for music. The tour will continue to run till late September so if you’re lucky enough for it to be coming to your hometown then it’s definitely worth going to! I assure you it’s a two hours well spent, and no doubt you’ll leave with a smile on your face!

