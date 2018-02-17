The Sound of Music review: must-see musical hits the New Theatre

★★★★★

by Rachel Nurse

The Sound of Music at the New Theatre, didn’t fail to the please the audience! The love of music and the theatre are celebrated in the Sound of Music. Music bringing happiness and a heart-broken family back together with the help of Maria.

The musical is set in Austria in 1938, which tells the story of Maria the potential nun, who takes a job as a governess to a large family when she debates whether to become a nun. She forms a motherly bond with the children and eventually falls in love with their widowed father, Captain von Trapp. However, he is ordered to accept a commission in the German navy, but he opposes the Nazi party. He and Maria organise to flee to Austria with the children to create a new life together.

Vincent J Donehue was an American theatre Director who had the idea of forming a product of the von Trapp family to the stage. Yet he was not the original person to see the story’s potential. Maria Augusta von Trapp can take credit for that.

Lucy O’Byrne as Maria Rainer was at her greatest yet! Lucy was runner-up on The Voice and has performed in Les Miserables and Fiddler on the Roof. The actor who outshined everyone else was Megan Llewellyn, Mother Abbess. Her vocal range was angelic. Her character was never my personal favourite in the movie, but was by far my favourite in the theatre. All of the performances were charming and the real stars of the stage, of course, were the children!

A must-see musical for anybody’s theatre bucket list! Enjoyed by everyone who has seen, this is not one to miss!