Summer Holiday | Review

Rachel Nurse

★★★



Summer Holiday is Ray-Quinn in ticket sales

Based on the 1963 hit film, Summer Holiday is a heart-warming and quintessential musical, boosted by the talent of Ray Quinn. Swinging London was known the world over, with vogue, music and sex at the foreground of a cultural revolution.

Don, played by X Factor and Dancing on Ice star Ray Quinn, who is a former London Transport worker who commences on the summer holiday of a life time with his friends Steve (Billy Roberts), Edwin (Joe Goldie) and Cyril (Rory Maguire). The adventure takes a turn when they meet a girl band who’s car has broken down and who urgently need to get to Athens. ASAP! Mimsie (Gabby Antrobus), Alma (Alice Baker) and Angie (Laura Marie Benson) join the gang along with ‘Bobby’ who is actually Barbara (Sophie Matthew), a stow away singer who is escape the entrapment of her morher who wants her to focus on her career. Taryn Sudding and her agent Wayne Smith together have the best chuckles throughout the performance and both stood out as comedians as well as professional actors.

Ray Quinn does a solid cliff Richard impression. Obviously, a gifted singer who of course isn’t a newbie at the theatre having previously been in Legally Blonde, Grease and The Wedding Singer. There is a scene where Ray Quinn has no clothes on and wears just a towel- that scene does not disappoint! However, the highlight of the entire performance was William Beckerleg who plays the border security guard for every European country the gang stop at. The accents and charisma formed countless laughs amongst the crowd with many commenting on the actor’s aptitude after the showing.

The set design of the bus was gripping and original. Even though the background was completely black, the bus added an authentic touch to the backdrop. The iconic red bus received an applause from the audience. Dancing was joyful and carefree with eloquent talent of each of the cast. Very evocative of the 60’s with each member of the performers excel expectations.

An amiable cast arranges the paper-thin plot and every so often inadequate jokes with vitality, and yet nobody other than Quinn is vocally exceptional, the melodic numbers are all around arranged and performed with verve. The connection and love story between Don and Barbara does not appear to matter as much as the subject matter of youth, friendship and independence.