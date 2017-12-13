Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs review: It’s Panto Time at the New Theatre

by Rachel Nurse

12th December 2017, New Theatre

★★★★★

Don’t we all love a good panto around Christmas time? Of course, we do! Especially if the show is of Show White, arguably the most famous fairy tale of all time. Going to the panto is essentially opening a Christmas present early, it is full of surprises and excitement. The Cardiff New Theatre production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is running from December 9th– January 14th and I do highly recommend you go and see. Either to end 2017 to bring Christmas cheer or to start 2018 with a laugh and magical vibes. Cardiff’s number one pantomime is the best way to feel merry during the festive season. During my life, I have been to fifteen Cardiff New Theatre panto’s and I can say that this year’s Pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was marvelous. The panto never fails to entertain me and I always continually go back each year.

To me, the actor who stood out the most was Queen Lucretia, played by Samantha Womack. Best known for playing Ronnie Mitchell in BBC1’s EastEnders, she has taken the theatre stage by storm, this year she has been on tour with the UK premiere of The Addams Family, starring as the lead role of Morticia Adamas. Her acting and comedy skills were of enchanting excellence. While her character was cruel and wicked, Womack had a paradoxical charming elegance which added to the revenge plot of the play. If only Prince Chico had fallen in love with the Queen, what a plot twist that would have been.

Also, not forgetting the beloved Mike Doyle as Dame Betty Blumenthal. With Mike Doyle returning for his fifth year in Cardiff and his 27th panto to date, it is obvious why he has such a natural talent for amusing the masses. The skilled actor has got me saying, “how’s it goin’ alright?”, I love how the cast take the mick of the ‘Cardiff accent’ when I, a fellow Cardiffian gal myself, rarely hear the Welsh accent out and about. It was hilariously chuckle-some and my valleys boyfriend appreciated the playful banter as well. The staging was considerate to all ages and audiences and with the double entendre language, the adults most definitely had a great time superb.

When seeing the show, credit must be given to the ensemble. Drawing on some of the country’s foremost performers, his professional cast keeps your eyes fixed upon stage with their exceptional skill and colourful costumes. Also, one has to acknowledge the ingenuity and expertise of the pyrotechnics team and the light specialists.

With soap opera stars, up and coming urchins and even a Welsh international fullback or two, this show makes a point of getting everyone involved, from the young’uns, the parents to the group of friends who wanted to go for a good old feel-good evening. Drawing on a talented and diverse cast, the performance entices audiences of all ages into a magnificent story of love, betrayal and most important of all, satire. Do not miss the fairest festive pantomime in Wales. This remarkable production is a must-see, especially as you see the royally handsome Prince Chico with his shirt off – cheeky!