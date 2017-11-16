Cardiff Fashion Week: Model Walk

For the fourth year running Cardiff fashion week is took place in the city centre from the 28th of October to the 4th of November. Over the course of seven days the capital showcased emerging student talent in addition to Cardiff based designers and their creations. Cardiff fashion week 2017 commenced with their traditional model walk around the city centre, the models paraded through the supporting businesses, sponsors and partners, stopping for photo calls at each location. Some of the sponsors of the fashion week this year includes Fiat, Peacocks, Jane Norman and their Charity affiliate Ty Hafan.

This year the Models were all dressed by Welsh based brand Sunshine Soul which describes itself as inspired by ‘forward thinking, fashion conscious young women who want a high quality wardrobe with an affordable price tag’. Each model was dressed in Sunshine Souls new collection of bold faux fur jackets complemented perfectly by their avant garde hair styled by Michelle Marshall. Whilst viewing the models at their photo call at Ty Hafan, the Vintage Charity Emporium shop, I was able to talk to another of the organizers, Wenda James Rowe. Founder of The Style team, a successful personal styling business, Rowe is passionate about helping others to shine and is regularly involved in both local and national press fashion features. With regards to Cardiff fashion Week 2017 Rowe told me that a key element which makes this week special is the fact it is an opportunity to showcase Charity Clothes from a different angle as well as the creative student talent in Wales. In particular this year, as USW students have been heavily involved, showcasing the university as a fashion hub hosting a number of fashion inspired events at their city centre campus.

Nevertheless, as with most events there was some controversy. The models were late for most of their photo calls, which left some members of the public disgruntled. One photographer for Cardiff University told and had been forced to give up trying to find the models after the parade had failed to arrive at their final photo call location on time.

However, in general the models march was an intriguing kick start to the week.

Words by: Mel Lynch

Images by: Mel Lynch