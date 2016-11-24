Escentual : Benefit BADgal BANG! mascara Launch

Dedicated to all things makeup, at Quench Fashion & Beauty we are always on the quest for finding the next product to transform our beauty routines, particularly mascara. As someone plagued with short eyelashes, I am a shameless mascara fanatic, constantly searching for ‘The One’. Having never been mascara-monogamous, I was excited to see if I’d finally found the product of my dreams when the amazing team at Escentual invited us to Benefit’s latest mascara launch – BADgal Bang!

With a formula enriched with aero-particles, the promises of volumised, lengthened lashes AND 36 hour wear, we were keen to scope this mascara out.

The beauty world can be crazy sometimes, and indeed Benefit and Escentual went above and beyond to create an ‘out of this world’ experience for everyone who attended. Introduced initially to Benefit’s very own astronauts, we were taken aboard a space ship which was every girl’s dream; filled to the brim with mascara! We were told that the plastic bristle brush, whilst many people’s deal breaker is actually longer than most mascaras and extremely flexible, which is what helps it reach from root-to-tip and corner-to-corner, with 94% of women tested saying it instantly lifted their lashes!

The BADgal Bang! mascara, it turns out, does exactly what it says. My lashes are the longest I’ve seen when not wearing a false pair! Are we going to be jumping on the band wagon (or spaceship)? The answer is a resounding yes.

Thank you again to Escentual for inviting us! You can buy the BADgal Bang! mascara here: https://www.escentual.com/benefit/benefit146/

.