New York Fashion Week Street Style: Everything you need to know

by Maddy Steele

With New York Fashion Week behind us, I’ve gone to the liberty to give you a ‘how to’ guide on styling your wardrobe like the NY street style. Here’s the top 10 NYFW looks that you just can’t miss out on:

The Sleeked Pony

Enough said. Catch those ‘fly aways’ for a flawless, sophisticated look.

Neon Green

This is definitely marmite look. I love it. Vibe the Tennis Open whilst drastically increasing your road side visibility- perfect for New Yorkers getting that obligatory cross road pic for Insta at NYFW. If you’re like me and don’t feel brave enough for the high vis vest look then try this belt from Urban Outfitters for a flash of neon.

That wonderfully highlighter green turtle neck you’re seeing everywhere?That’s one of Zara’s wonders. If neon yellow isn’t for you then perhaps a Barbie-on-steroids colour burst is worth a try? Zara’s neon pink version is perfect.

Silky Shift Dress layering

Shift dresses are a timeless classic. You can take this staple from day to night by wearing it over a turtle neck knit with a fur (faux of course) jacket and chunky boots and then ditching the jumper for some dainty jewellery and the boots for heels. Now you’re ready for NYFW night life (or the lash/Revs if you’re feeling fancy).

Umbrella

NYFW goers were hit by a storm last week so umbrellas were a must. This ‘trend’ is unfortunately the most applicable to us Cardiff students. Living in Cardiff, carrying around an umbrella like it is your phone is an essential. The chance of rain is 110%.

Boxy Blazers are here to stay

Blazers are one of the most versatile of 2018’s trends. These were perfect in the summer over a bandeau and cycle shorts with 90’s style trainers, but now that Autumn is falling upon us, the possibilities just got better. Try layering a turtle neck with a hoodie then wrap this all up with an oversized boxy blazer. Whilst winter is still at bay, keep those cycle shorts peeping through but once the cold kicks in, try this look with some vinyl skinnies or a mini skirt and tights.

Animal Print

It has been impossible to miss this trend. Snake print has made a massive come back along with leopard print, but I’m not talking your average leopard print, think breath taking texture, impeccable snake print detail and noughties mini shoulder bags.

To channel your inner snake whilst holding onto that festival fever, try Zara’s snake print belt bag. Or for super student friendly prices, visit Boohoo to see their new range of wild prints.

Chain Necklaces

Forget lockets, we’re now talking hard ware lock and key chains. Sh*t just got real. We’ve seen seat belts as belts and bag handles, we’ve seen the belt-to-pocket chains, but this urban utility chain works perfectly with the new boiler suit trend.

The Utility/Boiler suit

Utility Suit- Another marmite look. Are you a janitor? Are you the boiler man? Are you about to paint my house? Or is this the best trend 2018 has birthed as of yet? I think so. You might know that Topshop’s utility suits sold out almost instantly. On every website, these products flew in and out quicker than you could even get them in your basket.

Bella Hadid’s custom Mughler

This just can’t go without being spoken about. Bella’s NYFW look that I can not get out of my head. I mean, have you ever seen anyone look so good? I don’t know how this could ever be beaten so for a Bella look alike dress, this one is a pretty good match!

Sports Wear meets Luxe Fashion

Trainers for the everyday are not a matter of big news but the new street style designs certainly are. Admittedly, these are not very student friendly, but what’s a year at uni without blowing your student loan in the first month?? Nike’s M2K Techno are verging on perfection, closely followed by Adidas Originals Yung 1 shoes.

Cycle shorts. I’m afraid these are looking like they’ll still be here next summer. New York Fashion Week goers took an Autumnal approach to cycle shorts by layering. Think an oversized hoodie with a denim jacket, blazer or even add a trench coat and a high neck jumper underneath. Are you thinking what I’m thinking? Perfect for library layering? To top it all off you can find this comfy basic in 9 different shades over on Pretty Little Thing – don’t forget, you can get 10% student discount all year round!

Logos

Burberry’s brand makeover confirmed it. Logos are back. The more iconic the better.

This was not a sum up of the top designer trends because let’s face it, we are all student here and certainly cannot afford Gucci or Balenciaga, but rather a back-to-uni shopping list made for you by the very best from the fashion world over on the stateside.