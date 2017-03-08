QUENCH MAGAZINE EDITOR APPLICATIONS OPEN*

**QUENCH MAGAZINE EDITOR-IN-CHIEF 2017/18**

It’s that time of the year again! Applications are now OPEN for the role of Editor of Quench Magazine for the next academic year. If you want to editorially mix things up a bit, or even just fancy taking control of a team of people, then Editor-In-Chief of Quench could suit you more than you probably think.

Criteria:

The role of Editor is undeniably a challenging role. However, with the right team and enough positive energy, the whole process is extremely rewarding. To apply for the role, you must:

Be passionate about Quench Magazine and Student Media

Be a confident writer and an effective communicator

Be a team player

Have experience writing or editing for Quench, Gair Rhydd or other professional publications.

If you wish to apply for this role, please answer the following questions and send them to editor@quenchmag.co.uk with the subject as follows: “EDITOR APPLICATION: [NAME]”. For each question please write no more than 100-150 words.

Why would you like to be Editor of Quench Magazine?

What have you liked about Quench this year, and what would you change?

What necessary experience have you got that would contribute to your role as Editor? (either Student Media based, or externally based)

If you have any questions, queries or concerns at all, then don’t hesitate to message me (George Caulton) on Facebook or email me at editor@quenchmag.co.uk. If you are considering applying but cannot make up your mind, message me to speak through any questions that you might have. The deadline for applications is the 31st March at 9pm.