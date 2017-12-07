Quenchmas Countdown: Day 18 – ‘Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special’

In the words of Nessa, “OH, OH, OH, Merry Christmas”. This comedic show written by Ruth Jones and James Corden creates the perfect image of Christmas in Wales in comparison to Essex, guaranteeing to make any student studying in Cardiff laugh at their token “Welsh friend”.

On the other hand, if you are the token “Welsh friend”, as relatable as the show may be, you are guaranteed to have jokes made on your behalf on more than one occasion. The show has all the trimmings of a Christmas special, as it begins with the iconic scene of Smithy singing ‘Do they know it’s Christmas?’ whilst driving. This scene not only inspired Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ series, but also instantly puts everyone in the Christmas spirit as it’s impossible to refrain from singing along.

The special also features Doris, the lovable old lady who we all relate to or even aspire to be at Christmas, “I’ve been drinking all day. I’m drunk now truth be told.”. The episode contains all the usual drama of a family Christmas, although the drama is never ending in these two families. Will we ever find out what happened on that bloody fishing trip?!

So, this Christmas let’s put Gavin and Stacey on the telly, or perhaps even the behind-the-scenes episode ’12 Days of Christmas’, and be like Doris, and get “absolutely twatted”!

By Indigo Jones