Quenchmas Countdown: Day 21 – ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’

“Can I refill your eggnog? Get you something to eat, drive you into the middle of nowhere, and leave you for dead?”

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – Making you feel a whole lot better about your impending dry turkey, minor electrical tree fire, and extended family festive chaos! Christmas Vacation is definitely up there as one of my favourites for this time of year because of its tongue in cheek, relatable, humour.

I think everybody has a little bit of Clark Griswold in them when it comes to Christmas time, don’t they? That sheer desperation to make everything right so you can you fully take advantage of festive indulgences and avoid talking to your weird cousin for as long as possible.

Straight away the whole film feels pretty relatable so it’s hard not to be giggling all the way through but the comedic value is really ramped up with the shock arrival of Cousin Eddie. Randy Quaid plays this role hilariously as he turns Clark’s already stress-filled, chaotic Christmas into a living nightmare as we stare at our screens in disbelief and gritted teeth, as he hands over a lengthy Christmas list for Clark to buy his family.

This film has pretty much become a Christmas tradition in my household and I think one of the main reasons for why this silly storyline is so likeable is because it’s simply a refreshing break from the sickly-sweet child-orientated storylines that make up most of the 90s Christmas movie collection. I’m just not a fan or soppy love stories (I’ve never seen Love Actually!), or the tear-jerking family films (sorry Jack Frost fans) at Christmas time so the goofy humour bought by Chevy Chase and his supporting cast is an easy and enjoyable watch that I will never get tired of.

By Emily Stanton