Quenchmas Countdown: Day 23 – ‘Home Alone 2: Lost in New York’

Merry Christmas ya filthy animal… and a happy new year!

Love it or hate it, it cannot be denied that Home Alone has earned its place as one of the most iconic Christmas movies. What sums up Christmas better than watching little Kevin McCallister completely destroying the lives of burglars Marv and Harry? Well, Home Alone 2 of course!

Home Alone 2 sees the return of Marv and Harry who have broken fresh out of jail and are in New York ready to fleece their next target: Duncan’s Toy Chest. All of this does not escape the notice of Kevin, who is coincidentally wandering New York alone without his parents. As is to be expected, Kevin comes up with a hilarious plan to stop the duo, providing us with the slapstick comedy that we all know and love. While staying in New York, Kevin takes full advantage of the Plaza Hotel, where his presence is closely monitored by its overbearing manager, played by the brilliant Tim Curry. In my opinion, it is Tim Curry’s presence alone that makes this movie far more entertaining than the first!

So, if you fancy a bit of light-hearted entertainment this Christmas, make sure to check out Home Alone 2 if you haven’t already.

By Bethany Griffiths