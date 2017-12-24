Quenchmas Countdown: Day 24 – ‘Harry Potter’ series

I solemnly swear I am wishing you a Merry Christmas

It was impossible to pick a single Harry Potter film for this countdown, so I’ve decided to look at the entire series. What better time of year to sit down and watch the boy who lived and the Gryffindor gang prepare to fight ‘You-Know-Who’? There’s just that Christmas feeling you get when watching the films from J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World, what with watching Hedwig in the snow and Mrs Weasley’s iconic woolly jumpers, there couldn’t be anything better.

Some of the best Christmas scenes come from The Philosopher’s Stone with Hagrid pulling in the Hogwarts Christmas tree and Professor Flitwick decorating it with magic. Most of Christmas is spent at Hogwarts by the trio and I can only imagine how amazing it would be to be able to spend the Christmas holidays at that magical school. It always looks like the perfect Christmas, what with there always being snow in and out of the castle, thanks to a bit of magic.

The best thing about watching the Harry Potter series at Christmas time is that if you start with the Philosopher’s Stone tonight and continue to watch one each night, you’ll end with The Deathly Hallows Part 2 on New Year’s Eve. So sit back, relax and Accio those mince pies.

By Liam Ketcher