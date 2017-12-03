Quenchmas Countdown: Day 3 – ‘Elf’

Hi it’s Molly the Elf, what’s your favourite colour?

It must be said (and I will festively fight to the death on this), that Jon Favreau’s Elf is one of the best Christmas films ever, and if not, one of the best films ever. To exist. Ever. If you haven’t watched Elf at least 7 times before Christmas Day, then you are not doing Christmas right. It’s full to the brim of hilarious quotes, whether it’s the 3 rules of Christmas (which must be abided by everyone,) or Buddy providing the perfect example of how to sing to your father you have only just met – in the form of a Christmas-gram.

Whether you’re sat snuggled up with the World’s Best Cup of Coffee, or cutting out 246 paper snowflakes for Gimbles/your home, Elf is the perfect film to watch to skyrocket you into a festive mood. The well known ingredients of a traditional Christmas favourite is mixed together, like syrup and spaghetti, to create a wonderful classic. Buddy’s continuous positivity, his musical masterpieces and even his unique way of using an escalator, is a sure fire way of making even your Grinch-iest family member chuckle. Elf is surely a cracker that cannot be missed this Christmas.

So, remember to not bake cookies in a tree or eat the yellow snow. You cotton headed ninny muggins.

Bye Quench readers, hope you find your Christmas spirit!