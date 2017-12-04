Quenchmas Countdown: Day 4 – ‘Love Actually’

‘I feel it in my fingers, I feel it in my toes. Christmas is all around me and so the feeling grows’ are the recognisable tones of Bill Nighy in the jolly, heart-warming Christmas classic that is Love Actually. And when I hear this song on TV, I know that Christmas is just around the corner.

Love Actually has become a staple of the Christmas calendar. The film has an all-star cast that includes Neeson alongside other big names such as Hugh Grant, Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson and a brief appearance from Joanna Page, who would later go on to star in Gavin and Stacey.

Love Actually has everything. Whether it be the comical role of Kris Marshall as Colin and his conviction to make use of his British accent stateside or awkward sex scenes between the characters of Joanna Page and Martin Freeman, it is a film that offers something for everyone, including the obvious Christmas cheer.

However, despite all of that there is one thing that is the glue binding the film together: the will they, won’t they relationship between the Prime Minister and his staffer. After moving her to another job, he realises that he is truly in love with her. In a frenzied state, this leads him to go roaming the streets looking for her. They then go and watch the school Christmas play together, where their relationship is seen by all.

Love actually is a must-see Christmas film, with a sprinkle of festive love and humour.

By George Cook