Quenchmas Countdown: Day 7 – ‘Home Alone’

“Will you please tell Santa that instead of presents this year, I just want my family back.”

Home Alone is probably the most iconic family Christmas movie I have ever seen. It follows adventures of Kevin McCallister after, by mistake, he is left home alone at Christmas. He faces incredibly incompetent robbers and protects his home while getting to know the neighbour he’s always feared.

The main character is played by phenomenal Macaulay Culkin, who, especially in the famous shaving scene, perfectly portrayed a regular kid in an irregular situation. Catherine O’Hara plays caring and loving mother that everyone would be lucky to have. A huge mention deserve performances of charismatic burglars that Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern gave, who played the main villains and yet everyone loved them. We cannot forget, of course, the booby traps Kevin put them though. They make a killingly funny duet of classic film criminals.

This 1990 movie directed by Chris Columbus is a success in every term of this word. He managed to create an amazing movie with an excellent climate and warm family atmosphere that will appeal to everyone. An inseparable attribute is also lively cinematography and fantastic screenplay filled with funny dialogues.

For many Home Alone has become a Christmas tradition. It is a must-see Christmas film.

And to end with Gangster Johnny: “Keep the change, ya filthy animal!” and Merry Christmas!

By Agata Tylki