Review: School Life

Childhood is a strange thing. When you’re young, primary school feels like the centre of the universe, and no one on this earth could tell you that the friends you’ve made won’t always be there. Everything seemed so much simpler, right?

Well, actually, maybe not. We might think we’re stressed out now, with looming university assignments and deadlines creeping around the corner, but our primary years came with their fair share of stress, too. Whether we realised it or not, we were riddled with anxieties, with insecurities, and with fears. This is the idea that School Life, Neasa Ni Chianain and David Rane’s bittersweet documentary, focuses on. This, and the poignancy that comes with leaving, be that leaving school, or leaving a career that one’s entire life has revolved around. School Life is set in a rather niche place; Headfort, which is currently Ireland’s only primary-age boarding school. As a result of its uniqueness, it is home to a wide range of eccentric students and staff, where both hilarities and heartbreaks occur as regularly as the lessons do.

Headfort is the kind of place where Latin is taught as casually as Maths and English. It is a place where lessons on rock and roll, pop, and blues are taken just as seriously as those on the sciences, where the kids are encouraged to make whatever kind of music they want, where they are reminded by deadpan teacher John that this is their childhood, their time, and their space.

In times such as these, where so much of our education system is obsessed by the idea of outstanding academic achievement, and of regimented learning, Headfort seeks to ensure that creativity amongst children is maintained. Where so many attempts to stamp out artistic nature in favour of a focus on STEM, and what are known as the ‘core’ subjects, Headfort wholeheartedly encourages it’s pupils to explore and engage with their creative instincts. In doing so, students gain an education that is not only highly valuable, but they are also allowed to be exactly what they are, which is, ultimately, kids.

Throughout its’ duration, School Life does a fantastic job of stressing the importance of teachers, of the endless commitments that they make, and of the incomparable impact they have on young minds and lives. By choosing to examine the experiences of John and Amanda, a couple that has dedicated almost their entire existence to educating generation after generation at Headfort, the film offers a poignant, compassionate insight into the lives of teachers. It looks at the sacrifices both John and Amanda have made for the sake of providing education, wonder, and advice to their pupils, and suggests that, above all, we owe everything to our educators, our teachers, and our professors.

School Life’ is an incredible piece of filmmaking, it is a loud, vibrant celebration of the wonders of childhood, of school, of youthful dreaming, and, simultaneously, it is a gentle reminder that all things must eventually come to an end. It leaves us questioning what we should do when we finally have to leave that which we love most in the world, and shows us that, even when we feel like nothing truly exists beyond what we choose to dedicate our lives to, there is a whole world, and life itself, waiting for us, just around the corner.

By Hannah Ryan