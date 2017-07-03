SPOILER Review: Pretty Little Liars Finale

7 series and 160 episodes later, hit television series Pretty Little Liars had finally concluded with a finale that had everybody talking, tweeting, Facebooking and even Instagramming. Quench contributors Sarah Harris and Jessica Bragg wrote their thoughts on the long awaited final episode of I.Marlene King’s multi-award winning drama series. But be warned, spoilers ahead.

The series finale made the best of a very complicated situation and I believe the writers did a great job of pulling it all together…

“The series finale of Pretty Little Liars wasn’t quite what anyone expected, but that didn’t make the plot twist any less exciting or clever. Despite its criticisms, the episode manages to draw everything to a near close with a happy ending for everyone, even Mona!

Firstly, the reveal of A.D was so shocking, yet her identity was so intricately planned and disguised. Throughout the series’ seventh run, very subtle clues about Alex Drake had been carefully placed to deliberately go over the viewers heads, an example being the secret meeting between Spencer and Wren at the airport. Spencer and Toby also had regular saucy scenes together, even with Toby’s mourning over Yvonne and Spencer supposedly dating the police officer…I knew Spencer wouldn’t be that insensitive!

Also, A.D… Alex Drake… I can’t believe I didn’t see it coming!

Aside from the clever reveal, it was so relieving to finally see all the liars happy and with their perfect matches. I for one was deeply concerned for Aria and Ezra throughout the entire 7B plot, so to see them finally tie the knot was magical. Alison proposing to Emily was the sweetest thing ever with Emily finally living out her teenage dreams and this also meant that their brief encounter early on in the series wasn’t just a one-off plot device like I had initially feared.

Hanna and Caleb act as the traditional married couple having typical debates throughout the episode, while actually trying for a baby. Spencer finally reconnects with Toby despite him confusing her for her evil twin, and even Mona finds love in France. I think I was expecting someone to die or for a couple to break up, which made the happy ending so much more of a shock. But obviously a happy surprise!

Finally, it was nice to see some old familiar faces back in the series for Aria’s wedding. It wouldn’t have been the same if we never saw the liar’s parents again, and I think it provided a good sense of closure.

All in all, the series finale made the best of a very complicated situation and I believe the writers did a great job of pulling it all together. Yes, there are still questions left unanswered and holes in plots, but that’s just the nature of the show we love so dearly. We are forever left speculating and coming up with theories and because nothing is ever certain. After all, there have to be some secrets left to take to the grave…”

By Jessica Bragg @n4p_queen

I began to contemplate why on earth I had wasted a good 7 years watching the show…

“With social media being full of Pretty Little Liars posts the day the episode was uploaded, I myself avoided social media for a few hours in hope of avoiding any spoilers or hints as to the identity of the central villain, ‘A.D.’

However, after finishing the lengthy episode, I lay in bed and began to contemplate why on earth I had wasted a good 7 years of my life watching the show. Pretty Little Liars had only really sparked my interest during my hardcore Directioner phase during secondary school, so it’s no surprise I was hooked during its beginnings. However, over the last few years, the show has become a chore to watch and after the huge reveal of the original villain persona, ‘A’ in 2015, I was surprised to hear that ABC and I.Marlene King had decided to continue the show for a further few seasons.

If you’re reading this after viewing the finale, you’ll now know that the identity of A.D turned out to be a completely new character we haven’t directly met. Although many super fans had already correctly speculated a theory surrounding A.D, who was none other than the twin of one of the liars and arguably the character I felt most sorry for, Spencer Hastings. Okay, so let’s try to get this straight, Charlotte (formerly Charles DiLaurentis/A) was the cousin of Alison, the

I, for one know, that I wasn’t the only person who was super annoyed and disappointed that the identity of A.D wasn’t so scandalous and instead, a little predictable. In the books, the identity does turn out to be Alison’s twin, although it was made clear early on in the TV series that the show would not follow the same route. Although Troian Bellisario’s acting in the last episode was superb (even if the accent was an insult to all Brits) the story line was overly dramatic making the show idiotic and a waste of time. I

I did, however, find myself tearing up slightly when the liars said goodbye to one another but I think it was more due to the sheer and utter disappointment I was feeling. Some aspects of the finale such as the announcement of Hanna’s pregnancy and Alison and Emily’s engagement were touching, but the revelation which, we’d all been waiting for was, to put it simply, stupid. To add to that, it turns out the story is kicking off all over again with the disappearance of (the super annoying) Addison. I would tell you that there’s no point watching the spin-off for your own sanity but you and me both know that you’ll still find yourself hooked and once again

By Sarah Harris @sarahakabatman