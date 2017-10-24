Stranger Things 2: Final trailer thoughts and predictions

We’re a few days away from the release of Netflix’s number one show, Stranger Things . We were treated to the final trailer before the debut of the new season on the 27th of October, and here are my thoughts and predictions for Stranger Things, season two.

The final trailer for season two of Netflix’s Stranger Things has been released, and I couldn’t be more excited! It was action-packed, and it felt like a Hollywood Blockbuster, rather than a television series, which I think is great. I don’t think it was the best trailer that we’ve seen for the second season of the Duffer Brother’s original work, for me the trailer that used Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ was by far the most atmospheric and mysterious of them all. What would’ve made this final trailer even better for me would’ve been if they used more of the title sequence. Stranger Things has an amazing and iconic title sequence that just cannot be used for any other show. Although the theme slips in near the start of the trailer, which I love! This little snippet just wasn’t enough for me, and I wanted to see more of it.

That being said, I was still super excited by this ultimate look at Stranger Things 2. So now that the final trailer has been released it’s time to look at what we know so far, and I’m going to give my thoughts and predictions for the upcoming season.

The most obvious and exciting thing for me this time will be the development of Noah Schnapp’s character, Will Byers, and how his time in the ‘upside down’ will affect him during the course of the season. Will is most certainly at the centre of all the events again, and if so possibly even more so than last time. He has a clear connection to the ‘upside down’, as shown in the finale of the first season and what has been shown so far in all the teasers and trailers. In my opinion, it’s possible that Will may have some sort of power this time around, and he definitely has the best knowledge, as stated by Mike (portrayed by Finn Wolfhard) in the final trailer, “If anyone knows how to destroy this thing, its Will.”

I don’t think we saw enough of Will during the first season, and although he was trapped in the ‘upside down’, I do think Schnapp’s performance was worthy of more screen time so I am definitely looking forward to seeing what he has to bring to the table this time around.

Secondly, the return of Millie Bobby Brown’s character, Eleven, was no surprise to anyone. However, I was shocked to see that they decided that she would grow her hair for this season. I personally am not a fan of this, as it makes the character look less alien and even less powerful, possibly? She hasn’t yet managed to get those nosebleeds under control, so I think we’re going to see a similar Eleven to before. I hope and I’m sure that this time we’re going to look further into her past and get a better understanding of where she comes from and how her powers came to be.

Something I did find confusing was that we hear Mike saying that only Will knows how to destroy the monster this time around. Yet when Will tells Mike that he doesn’t “understand”, he replies saying “Eleven would, she always did.” This does make me wonder if we’ll see Will and Eleven clash when they finally meet.

Because of the character development that I am excited to see from both Will and Eleven, I’m not all that excited to meet the new characters for this season. Max (Sadie Sink), Billy (Dacre Montgomery), Bob (Sean Austin) and Dr Owens (Paul Reiser) aren’t characters I’m interested in at the moment, but I’m hoping that this will change after I’ve watched the first episode, ‘Mad Max’.

One of the saddest and most tragic moments of the first season was the death of Barb (portrayed by Shannon Purser). Poor Barb has been confirmed to be dead and will not be returning this season. It has been said that there, however, will be “justice for Barb”. And I hope that justice is served correctly as this would be the ultimate gift to Purser, as she captured all the audience’s hearts last season, despite only appearing in half of the episodes.

Speaking of tragic deaths, I think we should discuss possible casualties this season. Some of those casualties I think we’ll see this season is two of my favorite characters of the entire series, and they are Jim Hopper (David Harbour) and Steve Harrington (Joe Keery). As sad as it is, I have to admit that I do think they are in danger this season. This is mainly because they are both very brave and characters, and the way they tackle situations. I’m not sure if Steve puts much thought into his actions which could land him in serious trouble this season. As for Hopper, he’s due to enter a love triangle between Joyce Byers (portrayed by Winona Ryder) and new character Bob Newby (portrayed by Sean Astin) so there’s potential that we could lose him in the fight for Joyce’s love. However, I do hope that we are able to keep hold of as many of the original cast as possible, but as the threat of the ‘upside down’ increases it only seems natural to lose someone this season.

For me, the final trailer rates a 3 out of 5. This wasn’t the best trailer we’ve seen from Stranger Things during the build up for season 2. However it was enough to make me excited for it’s release on Friday, and I’m sure it will not disappoint!

By Liam Ketcher

You can watch the trailer here: Stranger Things 2 Final Trailer

Image source: Netflix Stranger Things 2 Final Trailer (via Youtube)