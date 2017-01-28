A Beginner’s Guide to Protein

By Emily Murray

With the overwhelming array of supplements out there, it’s hard to know where to start when it comes to protein. Different celebs are promoting different brands – which one do you choose? I’ve chosen to follow the fitness guru Joe Wicks, aka The Body Coach for his tips, advice and recipes from his 3 best selling Lean in 15 cookbooks to give you guys the low-down on protein.

Which brand should I choose?

There are all these weight loss ranges for protein to attract female buyers. But it's all just advertising. MY PROTEIN is the most popular protein brand for both men and women. It's well priced, effective and you can get it in 50 different flavours. I made the mistake of buying the unflavoured one when I bought my first pack and it tastes awful. I buy the vanilla flavour IMPACT WHEY PROTEIN because it tastes great just mixed with water and amazing in protein pancakes.

What does protein do and how much should I take and when?

A lot of women are cautious about taking protein supplements because they fear that it will make them bulk up. This is not the case. Men and women’s bodies work differently and women aren’t able to build the same muscle mass as men – unless they are actively trying to. Both men and women should consume 25g IMPACT WHEY PROTEIN after a workout to refuel. Consuming protein after a workout looks after your immune system and aids in the growth and maintenance of muscle mass. However, depending on how often you go to the gym and how big you want to get you can increase your daily dosage. The MY PROTEIN suggested use for their IMPACT WHEY PROTEIN is as follows:

1) Add 1 large scoop (25g) to water or milk in a Myprotein shaker 30 minutes before and/ or after your workout for maximum benefit.

2) Alternatively, consume as a snack or in between meals throughout the day to increase your daily protein intake.

3) As a pre-bed protein kick, we suggest mixing with milk due its slower absorption rates.

What about the other types of Protein on the market?

BCAA stands for Branched-chain amino acids, which are essential as our bodies cannot produce them. Amino acids help repair your muscles so you recover faster and don’t ache as much the next day.

Personally, when I work out I consume:

15-30 minutes before a workout a 5g serving of MYPROTEIN iBCAA Powder mixed with 300ml water.

15-45 minutes after a workout a 5g serving of MYPROTEIN iBCAA Powder mixed with 300ml water and a 25g serving of MYPROTEIN IMPACT WHEY Protein Powder mixed with 300ml water and a Vitamin C tablet.

Recipes

If you have time, it’s nice to put protein powder into your meals as a change from having it just mixed with water in your shaker. Here are some delicious recipes from Joe Wicks The Body Coach that are quick, healthy and super easy to try.

OVERNIGHT PROTEIN OATS

INGREDIENTS (1 serving)

FREEZABLE

-38g porridge oats – not instant!

-23g MYPROTEIN Impact Whey Protein Powder – pre mixed in 146ml water

-110g 2% fat Greek yoghurt

-47g berries, such as raspberries, blueberries or blackberries

-14g honey (MANUKA 5 is best but not essential)

-1tsp cinnamon

-13g sliced almonds

METHOD

For oats: Put the oats in a small saucepan, add the protein mix and an additional amount of water (4x the weight of the oats in ml, i.e. 50g of oats = 200ml of water) and leave to soak, covered, overnight at room temperature.

Bring the soaked oats to a simmer over a medium heat, then reduce the heat to low and cook, stirring occasionally, for 3-4 minutes until soft and creamy. Remove from the heat.

TO SERVE

Mix in the yoghurt, berries, honey, almonds and cinnamon. Serve warm, reheating if necessary.

TIPS

Use frozen berry mix instead of fresh berries.

QUINOA PORRIDGE

INGREDIENTS (1 serving)

FREEZABLE

-28g MYPROTEIN Impact Whey Protein Powder

-43g uncooked quinoa

-5g coconut oil

-53g strawberries

-77g banana

-12g Manuka honey

-103g 0% fat Greek yoghurt

-19g chia seeds

METHOD

For quinoa: Lightly toast the quinoa in a saucepan until it starts to pop (adds a nutty flavour). Add three times the amount of water to quinoa and bring to the boil then simmer for 12-15 minutes. (e.g. 50g quinoa = 150ml water).

Mix protein powder with 200ml of water and pour over cooked quinoa, add the coconut oil and fluff with a fork.

For puree: Add fruit and honey to a blender and puree

TO SERVE

Stir fruit puree, chia and yoghurt through the quinoa.

TIPS

Try infusing the quinoa cooking liquid with orange zest or cardamom pods.

PROTEIN REFUEL PANCAKES

INGREDIENTS (1 serving)

-55g egg beaten

-77g egg white

-17g MYPROTEIN Impact Whey Protein Powder

-118g banana, peeled and mashed

-15g oats

-1 tsp cinnamon

-11g coconut oil

-57g 0% fat Greek yoghurt

-Lime zest

METHOD

For pancake: In a bowl whisk together eggs, egg whites and protein until all ingredients are combined. Then stir in banana, oats and cinnamon.

Warm a medium-sized non-stick frying pan and add the coconut oil. Pour in enough mixture for desired size of pancake and cook on both sides for 1-2 minutes. Repeat with remaining mixture.

TO SERVE

Serve with yoghurt and a pinch of lime zest.

TIPS

Look for bubbles in pancakes, an indication that one side is cooked.

The average egg weighs around 60g (2 oz) so use that as a starting point for measuring the amount of egg required for the recipe. Of that, on average 40g will be white and 20g will be yolk.

RICE AND COCONUT PANCAKES

INGREDIENTS (1 serving)

-117g Microwaveable basmati rice

-32g desiccated coconut

-1 tsp cinnamon

-76g egg whites

-23g MYPROTEIN Impact Whey Protein Powder

-Splash of skimmed milk

-8g coconut oil

-95g 0% fat Greek yoghurt

-54g raspberries

-Small handful of mint

METHOD

For pancake mix: In a bowl mix together the coconut, cinnamon, protein powder and egg whites to a smooth batter. Now stir through the rice until well combined. Add a splash of milk if too thick.

To cook: Heat a non-stick pan to a medium heat, add your coconut oil and spoon your mix in to create small pancakes. Cook for 1-2 minutes on each side, be patient and allow the mix to crisp up before trying to flip over.

TO SERVE

Once you have cooked all the mix stack them up. Serve the pancakes with raspberries, mint and yoghurt.

The average egg weighs around 60g (2 oz) so use that as a starting point for measuring the amount of egg required for the recipe. Of that, on average 40g will be white and 20g will be yolk.

GO GO GREEN SMOOTHIE

INGREDIENTS (1 serving)

-26g almond butter

-5g wheat grass

-59g raw spinach

-26g MYPROTEIN Impact Whey protein powder

-70g apple

-19g flax seeds

-Handful of ice

-215ml coconut water

METHOD

For smoothie: Put all the ingredients apart from the coconut water into a blender. Add half the coconut water, blend on high for 1 minute, and then add the rest of the coconut water. Continue blending until desired texture is reached.

TO SERVE

Serve in a glass.

TIPS

Adding the liquid in smaller quantities saves it exploding out of the top of the machine.

LIME AND AVOCADO SMOOTHIE

INGREDIENTS (1 serving)

-1 lime peeled

-78g 2% fat Greek yoghurt

-63g raspberries

-65g avocado

-7g coconut oil

-30g MYPROTEIN Impact Whey protein powder

-Handful of ice

-222ml almond milk

METHOD

For smoothie: Put all the ingredients apart from the almond milk into a blender. Add half the almond milk, blend on high for 1 minute and then add the rest of the milk. Continue blending until desired texture is reached.

TO SERVE

Serve in a glass

TIPS

Try to remove all green skin and white pith from the lime.

The number one rule when it comes to protein…

It’s important to remember that food comes first. Protein powder should be used as a supplement to your diet. You should eat 3 meals a day and 2 snacks. A protein shake counts as 1 snack and the recipe ideas above each count as 1 meal.

