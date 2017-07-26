Blanche: Cardiff’s First 100% Vegan Café

By Nadine Pinnock

Cardiff’s vegan scene is soon to be spruced up for the sweet-tooths. Blanche is a 100% vegan bakery, owned and run by Amy-Rose Hopkins and Remed Aran. They have successfully crowd-funded for the opening of a brand new Roath-based bakery and coffee shop. That’s right, Cardiff vegans can soon indulge in a wide range of cakes, cookies and other delectable sweet treats.

Quench Food recently had the chance to speak to the duo at the Blanche Pop-Up Shop in The Castle Emporium. Excitedly chatting about the future of their business, we discover that cakes are only the beginning, and vegan breakfasts may be an option! If being short-listed for Best Vegan Cakes 2017 and selling out of their baked treats each weekend at The Castle Emporium isn’t enough to prove their quality, we had a taste and can confirm – they’re delicious! Creamy frosting and light, moist (yes, we had to use that word) sponge decorated beautifully, it was almost a shame to eat something so perfect.

Being far from vegan-exclusive, we encourage anyone to try their incredible offerings. ‘Our coffee shop will be a friendly space with a relaxed atmosphere that anyone can enjoy, be they vegans or not’, Amy says. Filling a gap in Cardiff’s booming indie coffee-shop market, ‘we can serve our treats and build friendships within the wider community in the city’. As always, we’re excited for new food launches in Cardiff, and Blanche seems particularly promising, especially seeing the huge success they’ve been having in their first year of business!

Whether you’re an avid meat eater, a lifelong vegan or a gluten intolerant sweet-tooth, you’ll be sure to find something for you when Blanche open their doors. Close by to our student hub, Blanche will be located at Mackintosh Place in Roath, opening in Autumn 2017.

For updates, you can follow Blanche here: Facebook / Twitter / Instagram