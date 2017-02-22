Freshers’ Food Guide to Cardiff – Round Three

Hangover Haunts

By Georgie Bolwell

It’s 10 am. You’ve got a raging headache and your mouth feels slightly like something crawled in and died. Last night was incredible. This morning? Not so much.

You’re a fresher, it’s what you do, but now you need some way of curing that sore head and quelling that queasy stomach. So where do you go?

The Early Bird – The Early Bird is a small but mighty place that serves only the best brunch food. From a proper Full English, to a delicious avocado Eggs Benedict, you can always find something to cure your hangover. And that’s not to mention the stunning selection of artisanal bakery items, including sticky cinnamon rolls and fluffy cakes. Found on Woodville Road, it’s a wonderful place to fix your hangover. (Image credit: twitter.com/theearlybird_uk/)

Café 37 – If brunch isn’t your style, then maybe you should try Cafe 37. This American style diner serves cure-all, stomach-filling food like pancakes, bacon and maple syrup, and of course, a Full English, but they also carry options for the vegetarians and vegans among us. On Salisbury Road, this is a popular little place, so you may have a little wait, but it’s most definitely worth it.

The Deck Coffee House – If sea air is what you need to cure your hangover, take a trip down to the Bay instead and try out The Deck Coffeehouse. They serve huge and delicious omelettes, which are perfect for a quick hangover cure, plus a trip to the Bay makes for a fantastic day out.

Hogwurst – However, if you don’t want a long trek, and you’d prefer something a little closer to home, have a look at Hogwurst. A little place on the corner opposite the Blackweir Tavern on Blackweir Terrace, they serve great, hearty food, perfect for a hangover cure! (Image credit: twitter.com/franklyzebest)

Why not go out and try each of these Hangover Haunts, and find your favourite place to cure your sore head?

Quick Fix Takeaways

By Emily Turner

You arrive at halls vowing to actually make a good shot of cooking for yourself, but we all know it’s going to decline into the world of takeaways before long. Sorry Mum.

Face 11 – Face11’s stone-baked pizzas are a hangover heaven. With cheaper prices than other pizza places, and tastier toppings, Face11 now being on Deliveroo has gotten me through many-a-hangover. The only problem is you have too much choice – either order from Just Eat and pick it up yourself to get some extra deserts and sides with their ‘Date Night In’ deal, or be lazy and get it brought to your house for you with Deliveroo. My personal favourite is the Sloppy Guiseppie pizza, but their stuffed burgers, and new range of bagels and sandwiches are also undeniably good. (Image credit: twitter.com/faceeleven)

Wiwo – Wiwo is in a perfect location on Woodville Road – you can pick it up whilst you pick up a bottle of wine from the Sainsburys next door to prep for your takeaway night in. But also, as a suggestion, they always seem to deliver within 20 minutes when you order from Just Eat. Their Prawn Tempura is super tasty and you can’t go wrong with their Chicken Katsu – Wiwo is great for a takeaway that doesn’t make you feel too guilty or greasy.

Burger and Bagel – Burger and Bagel’s Juicy Luicy burger is probably the best burger I’ve had in the UK, even if I do feel like I need to go to the gym straight after. On top of that, it does amazingly tasty milkshakes and nicely seasoned sweet potato fries that I could nibble on all evening whilst watching a movie with my housemates. (Image credit: twitter.com/thebbkitchen)