The Hashery: A Review of the New Autumn/Winter Menu.

Quench Food was recently invited up to The Hashery to sample some of the treats available on their new Autumn/Winter menu. Nestled at number 6 Castle Street (the high street running alongside the Castle), is this vibrant eatery, renowned for its fantastic atmosphere and high-quality food. Some of you will already be familiar with this pocket of joy’s wide range of dishes including burgers, cubanos and mussels, as well as some super creative side dishes. Despite launching less than a year ago, The Hashery is establishing itself as a popular haunt amongst those seeking a fun dining experience in Cardiff. It has received fab reviews for providing something a little more exciting than the norm, whilst offering very reasonable prices and student discount (20% off and a free side with your main with valid student ID!) On the menu for this season they’ve kept old favourites and added some new, more filling dishes to warm you up.

We were able to try some cheesy delights including Camembert cooked to dipping perfection and topped with fresh parsley, as well as their halloumi cooked in cinnamon and honey – a surprisingly delicious combination of sweet and savoury! There is also lots of choice for more carnivorous diners, the new ‘honey and mustard bangers’ side dish constitutes slices of tender sausage glazed in a thick honey coating with the added crunch and flavour of mustard seeds. The ‘dirty fries’ offers cheesy fries with the addition of pulled-pork piled on top and its sister dish ‘porky fries’ offers fries with a homemade 3 cheese sauce scattered with crispy cubes of pancetta.

The cocktail menu at The Hashery offers a 2-4-1 deal all day, every day – with all the cocktails priced at £6.95. We tried their ‘electric tea’, a bright-blue zingy drink served in a lightbulb for a quirky twist. One of the best things about this drink is that 50p of the profit on every drink goes to the Wallich charity, the largest frontline homeless charity in Wales and which is based here in Cardiff. On October 22nd the Hashery are hosting a fundraising live music night for the charity, with tickets costing £5 and the full profit from the ticket price going directly to the charity. For a night full of good music and food all in support of a fantastic charity, head on over!

Check out the full menu at: http://www.thehashery.co.uk/

Article by Ella Savva-Coyle.