Light‘n free berry-licious ice cream – Summer Bakes

By Josie Von Jascheroff

In this day and age, veganism is the latest craze of both environment and fitness. But even if you’re not a vegan, this light and delicious dessert will rock your summer evenings. With the scorching heat both abroad and in the UK, desserts need to satisfy sweet cravings and leave us feeling light enough to dash in for a pool dip.

There are several different bases of the vegan ice cream but we are using the most affordable one: frozen bananas and alternative milk such as coconut or almond.

You’ll need the following to make two portions:

The base

a blender

2 medium to large frozen bananas

300ml alternative milk of your choice e.g. almond milk

4 tablespoons sweetener e.g. maple syrup

The flavoring

Here you can get creative. Use whatever frozen fruit that floats your boat. Be that a berry blend, mango or something entirely different.

120gr mixed frozen berries

dried coconut chips for garnish

Instructions that could not be simpler:



Blend up bananas and milk. You may have to use more milk here depending on the power of your blender. Add berries and sweetener (add more or less sweetener depending on your taste). Blend until smooth. Be careful not to over blend to keep mixture thick. Scoop into bowl and enjoy!

Optional: add garnish like mint leave, coconut chips, or chocolate sprinkles. Get creative with your topping.

Pro tip: When freezing your bananas, break them into 4/5 piece to make it easier for your blender.

Fancy something a little more chocolatey? No problem! Just swap the fruit for chocolate powder. A personal favorite is to stir in some peanut butter for a healthy Reece’s ice cream.