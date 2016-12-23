A Very Merry Vegan Christmas: Butternut Squash Banana Bread Recipe

By Dominika Kusnierska
Who doesn’t like banana bread? This one is so moist that no one can resist grabbing a slice! It is time-consuming but, at this time of the year, it is also a great excuse to get every helper in the family to the kitchen.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups plain flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- ¾ teaspoon baking powder
- ¾ teaspoon salt
- ¾ teaspoon cinnamon
- ¾ teaspoon ginger
- A pinch nutmeg
- 1 ½ cup mashed, overripe banana (about 3 medium bananas)
- ½ cup mashed roasted butternut squash
- ½ cup honey (use pure maple syrup or agave for vegan)
- cup oil OR milk of choice
- 2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Optional add-ins: ½ chopped nuts or chocolate chips (dairy-free for vegan)
Method:
- Preheat oven to 180⁰C/gas mark 4.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine all dry ingredients.
- Whisk all liquid ingredients in a separate bowl, then pour wet into dry and stir to form a batter.
- Smooth into a greased loaf tin.
- Bake on the center rack for 30 minutes, then without opening the oven door turn off the heat and leave in the closed oven for 10 additional minutes. Let cool completely, then cover and refrigerate overnight.
- Serve and enjoy!
Recent Comments