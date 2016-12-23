A Very Merry Vegan Christmas: Butternut Squash Banana Bread Recipe

By Dominika Kusnierska

Who doesn’t like banana bread? This one is so moist that no one can resist grabbing a slice! It is time-consuming but, at this time of the year, it is also a great excuse to get every helper in the family to the kitchen.

Ingredients:

2 cups plain flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

¾ teaspoon baking powder

¾ teaspoon salt

¾ teaspoon cinnamon

¾ teaspoon ginger

A pinch nutmeg

1 ½ cup mashed, overripe banana (about 3 medium bananas)

½ cup mashed roasted butternut squash

½ cup honey (use pure maple syrup or agave for vegan)

cup oil OR milk of choice

2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Optional add-ins: ½ chopped nuts or chocolate chips (dairy-free for vegan)

Method: