Review: Chapel 1877’s Summer Menu

A little while ago Quench was invited to try out the new Summer menu at Chapel 1877, one of Cardiff’s most picturesque restaurants. Situated in the middle of the Cardiff food bubble on Churchill Way, Chapel offers locally sourced, mouth-watering dishes with a sumptuous dining experience. On a warm July evening, we were thrilled to hear that Chapel’s new menu focuses on seasonal appropriate food – light meals to enjoy on a long summers day with friends and family, with a glass (or bottle) of wine.

We were greeted with a tangy cocktail at the bar, then led upstairs to be seated in the gorgeous restaurant area. The appetisers were tantalising and bursting with flavour – fuelling our hunger while we perused the new menu.

The starters were promising – offering meat, fish and veggie dishes. Salmon Ceviche, Pan Roasted Scallops, Soy Marinated Duck Breast and Noodle Salad, Buffalo Mozzarella salad with avocado and tomato (any dish with a large avocado presence is a winner). Judging by the reactions at the table, and the sweep of empty plates, all the starters went down a treat.

The main event lived up to expectations. Again with dishes to suit all tastes, we saw Roast Pork Tenderloin, Roast Rump of Welsh Lamb and Pan Fried Sea Bass. The tender meat was cooked to perfection and the fresh vegetables complimented them wonderfully. The vegetarian Pea Risotto was creamy and delicious, although slightly more heavy than the other light, summery dishes, to say it hit the spot would be an understatement. Living in Cardiff means access to some of the freshest ingredients from nearby Welsh farms and local businesses, and Chapel fulfils the Welsh pride to a T.

Dessert – the other main event. A dreamy Cherry Bakewell Crème Brulee, Beetroot Pavlova and our personal favourite Salted Caramel Chocolate Fondant were three of the desserts Chapel offers on their new summer menu. With smooth treats for the more light-hearted diners, heavy and gooey for the hard-core sweet-tooths, Chapel really offers something for every taste.

With impeccable food and a dining experience we students usually only dream of, the price is incredibly reasonable. Main courses cost under £20 and starters and desserts all under £10. Chapel have an extensive drinks menu and even offer 2 for £10 cocktails Monday – Sunday from 5pm. Not your everyday dinner, but the ideal place to spend quality time with your housemates, or the place to showcase Cardiff to visiting family and friends.

