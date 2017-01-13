Review: Grey’s Restaurant, Hilton Cardiff

Situated neatly in between the hustle and bustle of the city centre and the university campus, Grey’s restaurant has it all. With a tasteful interior and excellent customer service, the Quench team abandoned all thoughts of looming January deadlines and headed out to try the brand new brunch menu. However, this is brunch with a twist.

Known as Bottomless Brunch, the menu boasts two courses, a main and dessert (or the option of two mains for those who are extra hungry), as well as unlimited Prosecco for 90 minutes. Yes, I said unlimited Prosseco- what more could a student want? The range of quality food on offer was exceptional; from steak sandwiches to crushed avocado on Rye toast, they catered for vegetarians and meat lovers alike. For those eager to embrace some Welsh culture, then we would recommend the Full Welsh Brekkie, or even the locally sourced Cefn Mawr Farm Beef Burger.

Beautifully presented, the breakfast dessert (I know, I had never had dessert with breakfast either) gave the brunch that extra edge. We opted for warm apple crumble and sticky toffee pudding, which certainly did not disappoint. ‘Bottomless’ Brunch certainly lived up to its name, with the lovely staff constantly replenishing the glasses.

Although considered expensive at £25.00 per head, we can confirm it is worth every penny. Grey’s is perfect for graduation meals, 21st birthdays or even when you’re showing Cardiff off to your parents (when they’re paying, of course!) Just be sure not to have many fizzical activities planned for the rest of your day, as we certainly left feeling rather bubbly!

For those wishing to eat and drink like King’s and Queen’s, the Bottomless Brunch at Grey’s really is the Greytest brunch spot.

Read the menu here: http://www3.hilton.com/resources/media/hi/CWLHITW/en_US/pdf/en_CWLHITW_Grey_Bottomless_Brunch_Menu_Dec_2016.pdf

To book, see online here: https://www.greyrestaurant.co.uk/#!grey-restaurant