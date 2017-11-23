REVIEW: Yakitori #1

On a quiet Wednesday lunch time, Quench food editors Nadine and Lottie headed out for a Japanese adventure to Yakitori. Situated in Mermaid Quay, Cardiff Bay, Yakitori finds itself competing with the best of the sophisticated Cardiff food scene. But it holds its own. This sushi joint is the best we’ve tasted, with much more TLC and effort put into each dish than that seen in its popular rival, YO! Sushi. You can still see the chefs cooking, as the big tv-screen like window provides peaceful entertainment whilst you wait for your food. The ambiance is great too, with a backdrop of Tokyo on the walls setting the scene and a hareem of a friendly staff to make your visit a pleasant one.

The food was delicious. The chef’s personal recommendation was the Torched Teriyaki Salmon Maki or the Beef Ramen, but for all the persuasion, Lottie went for the Chicken Karage noodles (Japanese-style fried chicken, goma, noodles and teriyaki sauce). It was delicious! On the side she had wakame seaweed and a tempura prawn hand roll. The noodle dish portion was huge too and there was no way she could get the dessert she was desperately hoping for! Meanwhile, being a vegan, Nadine had Tempura Tofu noodles with wakame seaweed. The crispy, salty tofu was so moreish but as the portion size was generous, she could only tackle as much as she could! She was also kindly offered some vegan sushi –two pieces that were so flavoursome and satisfying they both filled her up and had her hungry for more! The fishless food didn’t compromise on the authentic Japanese taste and Nadine would absolutely recommend Yakitori to her fellow veggies and vegans.

Yakitori is an independent business that opened in 2013. To keep itself current and on the Cardiff food scene, it has lots of promotions on offer that you cannot refuse. It runs a takeaway lunchtime meal deal that costs only £6.50, and it consists of a meal from a selected menu of options and a drink – a perfect lunch. In addition, it offers student discount of 20% ALL DAY, EVERYDAY, and is on Groupon too – so there’s always a bargain to be had.

