Summer Strawberry Cheesecake Squares – Recipe

By Caterina Dassie’ in collaboration with Mikey Bell

Summer is almost over, but no-bake dessert recipes are never enough for whichever season we are in. Today, I am going to open up your eyes (and stomachs) with a cheesecake recipe, or rather, Mikey Bell’s recipe.

Mikey is a full time Marketing Manager, who has a passion for cooking and a good eye for photography ⎯ everything he cooks always looks so tasty. So, what? Well, in his free time, he writes about food on his blog and shares his domestic goodies with the online world. You can actually download his first ebook Life Through Food on the website for free. What are you waiting for? Super yummy and easy recipes are just a click away from you!

His way of cooking is just right for everybody. You don’t need any special tools or skills, just the desire for good food and little bit of time (and taste?). Mikey has found the right balance between easy recipe and novel cousine.

Maybe, you’ll believe me after trying out the recipe for Summer Strawberry Cheesecake Squares that he has written especially for Quench. You won’t regret it!

Ingredients:

250g of Ginger Biscuits

80g of unsalted butter

300ml of double cream

100g of icing sugar

600g of cream cheese

Vanilla extract

Around 6 strawberries

Method:

Line a 20×20 square baking dish with cling film so that the edges of the film is overlapping the sides of the tin – easier said than done, cling film is so fiddly! I try and pull the cling film away from me as it tears easier. Just don’t use foil, it’ll be a nightmare to peel off Bash up 250g of Ginger Biscuits to fine crumbs – I do this in a food processor but it’s just as easily done in a freezer bag with a rolling pin – and empty into a bowl Melt 80g of unsalted butter and add to the bowl of biscuit crumbs, combining both to a damp, sandy texture Press this down into the square tin and level the surface with the back of a spoon and put in the fridge to chill In a bowl, combine 300ml of double cream with 100g of icing sugar and whisk to thicken – I use an electric whisker for ease. You’ll know it’s ready when the cream thickens to a consistency you could spread Empty in 600g of cream cheese – usually adds up to about 3 shallow tubs – with one teaspoon of vanilla extract and stir into the sugary cream Slide big spoonfuls of the mix on to the set square biscuit base and gently manoeuvre the cream cheese to fill the surface of the square pan Slide into the fridge to set overnight or at least for 6 hours Once it’s set and the cheese is slightly firm to touch, using the cling film as handles, gently pull the cheesecake from the square pan and slice – you should get 12 small squares from this pan Halve six strawberries and place each slice on top of each square for a pretty finish

If you enjoyed this recipe, you can find more on Mikey’s website!