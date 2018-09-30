Sunday Roast in a Pie? – Pieminister launches new Autumnal Sunday Menu

Words by Josh Ong

Pieminister have launched their autumnal menu to combine the joys of Pies and Sunday Roasts into one.

Bristolian based Pieminister have embarked on their next adventure in the culinary world; tackling the Sunday Roast. Using their pies as a base for the dish, their Sunday Best menu allows you to combine a pie of your choice with mash, gravy, carrot and swede mash in a yorkshire pudding, baby roasties, a pig in a blanket and piece of pork crackling on top all for a reasonable £9.95. Alternatively, they offer the Veggie Best menu replacing the pig in a blanket and crackling with some vegetarian stuffing balls. There are also gluten free options for a pies available.

The roast itself boasts a very tall, intimidating figure. The carefully assembled tower requires a wooden stake to ensure it’s structural integrity does not fail before it arrives at the table. However, once the skewer is removed, it’s more a case of creating a plan of attack for how you are going to tackle it. The easy option would be to eat your way down the stack but who wants to do that? I took the difficult approach of attempting to eat all of the constituent parts in one bite which ended up in my plate resembling some kind of modern art painting; a monstrosity, yet somehow still remarkably beautiful. I did at first feel bad for ruining the perfectly picturesque stack of delicious foodstuffs, but my taste buds were quick to override the immediate sense of guilt.

At first glance, I was worried the combination of pie, mash (of two varieties), yorkshire pudding and mini roast potatoes would be a little carbohydrate heavy, but the dish was actually quite well balanced. The pies in the situation acted well as what would effectively be the meat in a Sunday Roast whilst the carrot and swede mash inside the yorkshire pudding gave the familiar tastes of a roast. Pieminister have clearly achieved what have set out to what they aimed for in launching this menu.

As you’d expect, the meal is equally quite filling, so don’t expect to be doing anything too laborious afterwards. Besides, hopefully you’ll have enough room for some of their Soft Scoop Ice Cream for dessert. At the end of the day, there’s nothing not to love about the Sunday Best menu. Pieminister have offered the new spark in allowing people to enjoy a Sunday Roast without having to spend an entire day in the kitchen; what’s not to love about that?

Pieminister Autumnal Menu is available now from Pieminister locations across the U.K.

Find them in Cardiff at 35 St Mary St, Cardiff CF10 1AD.

Booking ahead is strongly advised.