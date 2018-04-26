REVIEW: The Thai House via Wriggle

Here at Quench Food & Drink we love being loyal to local and independent businesses, and Wriggle helps us discover the best of the crop. A gem in the city centre is the long standing and authentic Thai House, home to the first ever Thai food brought to Cardiff. Not yet on the student grub map, but definitely a contender for the foodies of us, we’d recommend loading up the Wriggle app and seeing what deals they might have to offer.

We began our evening with the DIY starter Miang Kam – cabbage wraps with an array of fillings from dried prawns to peanuts, topped with a delicious sweet sauce. Unlike a spring roll, the cabbage wraps are merely a delivery system to transport the food into your mouth and we enjoyed quite literally stuffing our faces with these.

Next came the starter soup, Dom Yam Gung. It was spicy and refreshing – not for the spice-sensitive but a great way to introduce your taste buds to all the flavours ready to come. Swimming with fresh vegetables, it was the ideal bridge from appetiser to mains.

A huge selection of dishes was brought out for us to try – things to satisfy meat-lovers, seafood fanatics and those in need of a little spice. Keeping our rice clean, the authentic way to eat Thai food, other aspects of the meal were dotted around the table. The beef dish – Penang Ner – was a tender and spicy, with peanuts to add an earthy flavour. The sea bass (Pla Nung) stole the show, a light dish but packed so full of flavour it was moreish and satisfying. What Asian food is complete without duck? The Larb Bed delivered spicy duck with refreshing lime and coriander to completely fill the plates.

Before arriving, I let them know I was vegan and so they kindly arranged a dish with plenty of delicious options for those who don’t eat meat. A sweet and creamy pumpkin curry was the most incredible addition to the jasmine rice and really soothed my (on fire) tongue after the spicy soup. Aubergine fritters added a satisfying crunch to the meal along with broccoli and a crispy garlic sprinkle.

As you can imagine, we were all pretty stuffed after such a huge array of flavoursome food, and so dessert was exactly what we needed: sorbet with oranges and strawberries.

Dinner at The Thai House was an amazing night and the food was really unforgettable. Definitely a spot out on date night or a place to bring your folks on graduation – if you haven’t ventured outside of the student sphere yet – The Thai House is your next destination. To discover more restaurants outside of the usual, why not download the Wriggle app? If you refer a friend you both receive £2 off your food!