Vegan Cinnamon Buns Recipe

By Dominika Kusnierska

With winter in full swing, we are all craving sweet treats a little more than often. At least I am. But don’t worry you don’t have to break the January diet! By making your own goodies at home, you know exactly what goes in them.

Okay so admittedly these buns might not be ideal for health freaks, however not only are they vegan, but with a few tweaks, they can be made into a more nutritious delicacy. Just opt for whole wheat flour and use a sweetener as an alternative to sugar and you will have the most delicious buns that are far better than anything you can get from a supermarket. They make for a great homemade gift too!

Ingredients

4 1/2 teaspoons (2x7g packets) active dry yeast

1 cup warm water (between 40⁰ and 45⁰C)

1 teaspoon sugar

1/3 cup melted coconut oil

1 teaspoon salt

2 1/2 cups plain flour (can substitute 1 cup plain with 1 cup whole wheat flour)

1/4 cup sugar (I used about ½ cup erythritol for low-calorie alternative)

2 tablespoons melted coconut oil

1 tablespoon cinnamon

1/2 cup brown sugar

Instructions

Preheat oven to 180°C/Gas mark 4.

Sprinkle the warm water with 1 teaspoon of sugar, and all the yeast. Stir and let sit for a few minutes to activate. The mixture will become foamy after about 5-10 minutes.

Add the coconut oil, 2 cups of flour, remaining sugar, salt and stir until the mixture comes together. Add additional flour – 1/2 cup at a time until the mixture pulls away from the sides of the bowl, but is still soft and slightly tacky.

Turn the dough out onto floured surface and knead for a few minutes until you form a smooth ball. Alternatively, use a stand mixer with a dough hook attachment and let it run for about 8-10 minutes or until it forms a smooth ball of dough.

Dust your bowl with flour, put the dough back in the bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Let rise for 1-2 hours or until doubled in size.

Combine the cinnamon and brown sugar in a small bowl and mix together. Dust the counter with more flour, and turn the dough ball out onto the floured surface.

Roll the dough out to a rectangle about 12×16 inches (30x40cm). Spread melted coconut oil over the rolled out dough, leaving a boarder of about 1 inch around the longer edges free from oil. Sprinkle cinnamon and brown sugar mixture evenly over oil and gently press it into the dough with your hands or a rolling pin.