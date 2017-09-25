Amber Run’s Alaska EP Review

If you know Maggie Roger’s 2016 song Alaska, you’ll know it’s groovy, funky and you’ll know its the perfect shoulder-shimmy-head-bop track. Amber Run’s opening cover of Alaska to their EP of the same name, is just a lil bit different. It’s laid back and angelic, giving the track a sense of purity. Maggie Roger’s voice is no doubt angelic too, but in usual Amber Run style, it’s even more heavenly and almost heartbreaking, despite the meaning of the lyrics.The next cover, Fickle Game, is from their wonderful second album For A Moment, I Was Lost. A track inundated with piano, echoes and backing vocals, resonating a Kodaline track, the acoustic version on the Alaska EP, is much more raw – a running theme on the EP. The backing ooo’s and the piano is much simpler and sweeter, Amber Run’s cinematic musical style really comes into play.

No Answers, from their sophomore album, also features as an acoustic cover on the EP. The original has a rock-esque edge to it, something not featured on the acoustic version. The powerful emotion is still there in the cover, just a bit less aggressive and hardcore, and like I said earlier, more pure. Higher and Higher is one of my favourite songs to ever exist ever. Despite it’s appearance on the Colgate advert. Amber Run’s cover strips it right back, to a beautiful ballad, worthy of becoming a shower singalong song.

Amber Run’s heavenly EP is an absolute must, especially if you’re in a panic of returning to uni, wanting to have a sing your heart out moment, or if you just want to chill the eff out.

And if you’re lucky enough to experience seeing them live on tour this Autumn, holy mackerel are you in for a treat:

Thursday 28th September – Exeter Lemon Grove

Friday 29th September – Bournemouth Old Fire Station

Saturday 30th September – Gloucester Guildhall

Monday 2nd October – Reading Sub 89

Tuesday 3rd October – Cambridge Junction

Wednesday 4th October – Brighton Concorde 2

Friday 6th October – Cardiff Tramshed

Saturday 7th October – Oxford O2 Academy

Sunday 8th October – Liverpool Hangar 34

Tuesday 10th October – Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

Thursday 12th October – Edinburgh Liquid Room

Friday 13th October – Belfast Mandela Hall

Saturday 14th October – Dublin Whelans – SOLD OUT

