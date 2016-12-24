Christmas Countdown: Review – Fatherson, Cardiff

Following the release of their new album, ‘Open Book’, Fatherson were the penultimate Saturday night headliners, of Sŵn Festival’s tenth birthday at Tramshed, Cardiff. Showcasing a number of songs from their new album – through the Scottish-sounding, euphonious vocals of lead singer, Ross Leighton; the alt-rock trio brought lashings of energy and frantic drumming to the stage. This mix of emotive lyrics, and energetic anthems make (in typical sophomore style) for a slightly more, experimental second album – built on the foundations of their first, and just as impactive.

The Scotsmen are back at the Tramshed in March, supporting Mallory Knox. Their performance will, undoubtedly, be as captivating, lively, and… Scottish, as their most recent appearance in the Welsh capital.

Lou Belcher