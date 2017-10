Words by: Erin Brown

Delicate and tranquil; Danielle Lewis singing beautifully in both Welsh and English with the aim to create a timelessly classic yet current album that will live on for generations to come. Here’s Danielle in session with Cardiff’s student media. Don’t forget to catch her at Buffalo at 2:45pm and Sŵn Discovery Day!

Grab your tickets here: https://www.seetickets.com/event/swn-festival-2017-discovery-day/various-venues-cardiff/1126146