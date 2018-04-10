Don’t miss Let’s Eat Grandma @ Undertone, Cardiff this Thursday!

Words by Erin Brown

After catching Let’s Eat Grandma back in 2016 at Cardiff’s very own Sŵn Festival and then again at Bestival 2018, I am ecstatic about their upcoming visit to Cardiff this Thursday! Put on by Sŵn, Let’s Eat Grandma will be taking to the stage at Cardiff’s Undertone this Thursday the 12th of April. Made up of two teenage, lifelong friends with an impeccable name which grew from a hilarious punctuation error; Let’s Eat Grandma are a multi-instrumentalist, song writing, singing phenomenon who should not be missed live!

This gig won’t be one to miss as watching Let’s Eat Grandma live is not just a musical showcase but an experience. The female duo made up of Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth, always put on an enthralling and theatrical set which is both spine tinglingly eerie and yet toe tappingly funky. With the band’s aesthetic being significantly doll-like through their on stage skipping, whispering, pat-a-caking in combination with the sounds of organs, bass, pop beats, rapping and even a recorder, Let’s Eat Grandma are the epitome of uniqueness.

Now with new material out such as ‘Hot Pink’ which was co-produced by SOPHIE and Faris Badwan from The Horrors and mixed by engineer David Wrench, the duo have explored the misconceptions of femininity and masculinity through their unique lyricism and bassy, beaty sound in collaboration with their yearning harmonies. This suggests that their new sound seems like it will match the success of critically acclaimed 2016 debut Gemini.

Grab your tickets to see Let’s Eat Grandma @ Undertone, Cardiff here:

https://app.dice.fm/event/mx97r-lets-eat-grandma-12th-apr-the-globe-cardiff-tickets

https://www.seetickets.com/event/let-s-eat-grandma/undertone/1202776

***Note due to a venue change, tickets may say The Globe when purchasing. Don’t be alarmed as these tickets will still be valid for the Undertone gig***