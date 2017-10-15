Don’t Miss…Himalayas @ Sŵn Discovery Day

Words by: Erin Brown

Infectious riffs and seductive vocals; Local Cardiff band Himalayas will bring you an explosive and charismatic live set with their dark and spooky sound which is combined with a dash of classic rock n roll. These Cardiff lads are getting bigger and bigger by the minute and are now set to embark on a 6 date UK tour so if you are smart, you’ll catch them at The Big Top at 9:15pm on Sŵn Discovery Day on Saturday the 21st of October while you still can!

We were lucky enough to get a rather prodigious session and chat with the boys in a tiny little box at Cardiff’s Speaker Hire. It’s safe to say my hearing is no longer at the standard levels it used to be, but I can tell you it was worth it!

Grab your tickets for Sŵn Discovery Day here: https://www.seetickets.com/event/swn-festival-2017-discovery-day/various-venues-cardiff/1126146