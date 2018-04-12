GIRLI @ Clwb Ifor Bach this Saturday!!!!

Words by Jessica Heap

What could possibly be better than having a pink glitter filled party on a Saturday night? Nothing? Then I’ll see you at Clwb Ifor Bach on 14thApril.

Having first discovered GIRLI during a YouTube exploring session I haven’t looked back since. Mixing both fluffy pop with insightful and at times hard-hitting lyrics; GIRLI (real name Milly Toomey), has found a niche for herself. Her first main touring experience was as a support act for Oscar, later supporting Declan McKenna and playing Latitude Festival in 2017. Now on her first headlining tour she is selling out shows quickly and quite rightly so.

If you’re a fan of energetic concerts filled with glitter and a woman dressed head to toe in pink, this is the gig for you. If you don’t, this is still the gig for you. Her lyrics draw you in causing people to sing along to the catchy pop beats while also leaving you feeling slightly uncomfortable; a powerful combination. Performing alongside GIRLI is DJ Kitty and together they are sure to bring the party and leave you thinking too.

Expect sass, attitude and big pop tunes…

Be sure to check GIRLI out as she passes through Clwb Ifor Bach this Saturday, doors opening at 19:00.

Tickets available here:

https://agzl.app.link/WliJ4cnzKJ