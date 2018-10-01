Jorja Smith: Tour Preview

by Camille Stanley and Max Modell

This month the Mercury Prize-nominated artist Jorja Smith embarks on her headline UK tour, with the Bristol show on Friday 5th October being the nearest appearance for Cardiff University students who are eager to hear her impressive, soulful vocals live.

Smith will be showcasing her debut album Lost and Found which was written between the ages of 17-20 and explores the journey of navigating her young life – relatable to say the least. Containing deep personal cuts like ‘Wandering Romance’ and ‘Don’t Watch Me Cry’, as well as smash hit ‘Teenage Fantasy’. The album will resonate with listeners of a similar age to Smith as she skillfully explores the emotions of this period between childhood and adulthood in great detail, putting into words what most are unable to describe. Smith is also an artist who is able to uniquely channel her angelic vocals onto upbeat rhythms, as is seen on the insanely popular ‘On My Mind’ remix with Preditah, which she often performs live to the great delight of her fans who can dance alongside her to the infectious garage beat. You can get a taste of Smith’s live performance capabilities through sessions such as her NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert (which has amassed over four million views on YouTube) and her BBC Live Lounge appearance where she performed Rihanna’s ‘Don’t Cut Me Down’.

Jorja Smith is no doubt one of the most prominent new voices in the R&B world. Not only does she explore the issues of heartbreak and self-development through her music, but she also fearlessly tackles social issues head-on in the track ‘Blue Lights’. It was this song that initially put her on Drake’s radar and started a working relationship between the pair that would see her become respected by some of the best in the industry.

Exposed Magazine described a previous live performance of Smith’s as causing ‘goosebumps’ to be felt around the whole venue. As such the opportunity to see an artist who has been likened to Amy Winehouse and Alicia Keys (whilst still maintaining her own unique combination of Pop, R&B and Soul) should not be missed across next week and the coming month.