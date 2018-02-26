Live Review: Fickle Friends @The Globe 26/2/18

Formed in Brighton back in 2013, Indie pop band Fickle Friends have been establishing their place in the live music scene for some years now. Kicking off the first night of their current tour in the Globe on Albany Road on the 26th February, their bright and energetic set showed that this band know how to work a crowd. The combination of the synth pop 80s sound, the palm trees on stage and the neon lights added some much needed joy and warmth to this dreary Monday evening.

Playing to a pretty much sold-out crowd, hits such as ‘Glue’ and ‘Hard to be myself’ went down a storm with the crowd. We were also treated to some sneak previews of new songs from up-coming album, ‘You are someone else’, suggesting the album is going to be much more than just a collection of previously released songs. They joked the album had only taken five years to create (it has become much anticipated on the pop scene!) although the previewed songs had the same infectious basslines and catchy choruses that we’re familiar with so no doubt Fickle Friends fans won’t be disappointed.

With lead singer Natti Shiner’s witty personality and the band’s collection of vintage waveygarms it’s easy to see how they manage to stand out from an arguably crowded genre, and create a separate identity for themselves as a band. The final song of the evening, ‘Swim’, had one of the biggest receptions from the crowd ending the night on a real high, followed by a free meet and greet after. It’s this eagerness to engage with their fans and the genuine warmth coming from each member of the band that made the gig feel one of the most fun and joyful I’ve been to in a long time!

Bethan Clark