The Magic Gang Live Review

The Magic Gang took one of Cardiff’s most popular venues by storm on the 27th of September causing great excitement for the glitter covered teens in the crowd. The Brighton based four-piece, who are no strangers to performing alongside big names, are currently the ‘special’ guests for Sundara Karmas on their UK wide tour.

The Magic gang kicked off their set to the sold-out, Tramshed with ‘Lady, please’ which immediately prompted the majority of the packed room to echo the lyrics right back to the stage. They continued by playing songs that feature across all three of their EPs closing on ‘How can I compete’ which the crowed followed by shouting for more which unfortunately there was not.

It is evident that we will be seeing more from The Magic Gang as they have already gained a strong stance in the indie music scene due to their recent NME best music video nomination and made the Radio 1 playlist with their latest singe ‘Your Love’. Their following is rapidly growing with their Spotify streams reaching an impressive 5 million.

The Magic Gang describe their music as a “balance of sweetness and chaos” which is certaintly something not to be missed. Keep your eyes peeled for their own headline tour, hopefully, in the not so distant future.

Hazel Salmon