The Magic Gang- UK Tour

The Magic Gang are heading out on tour with Sundara Karma this Autumn. The Magic Gang are no strangers to touring with other big names including Wolf Alice, Swim Deep and Spring King.

It has been a busy summer for the Brighton boys having a headline set at Tunbridge Wells Forum and playing many festivals, including Latitude, Truck, Tramlines and Reading and Leeds on the NME stage.

This tour comes after the band made the radio 1 playlist with their latest singe ‘Your Love’ and gaining support from the musically renowned MistaJam and Huw Stephens. As well as this the four-piece, Kristian Smith (vocals/guitar), Jack Kaye (vocals/guitar), Gus Taylor (bass) and Paeris Giles (drums), have totted up a staggering 5 million streams on Spotify. This band is definitely not one to miss. In fact, their tour as Sundara Karma’s special guests begins tomorrow. You can catch them at the following dates:

September – with Sundara Karma

27 th – Cardiff, Tramshed

28 th – Bristol, O2 Academy

29 th – Southampton, The 1865

30 th – Nottingham, Rock City

October – with Sundara Karma

1 st – Glasgow, O2 ABC

3 rd – Manchester, Academy

4 th – Coventry, The Empire

5 th – London, O2 Academy Brixton

6 th – Liverpool, Guild of Students

7 th – Sheffield, The Plug

