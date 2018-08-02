Review | LYLO, Gwdihŵ

by Courtney Moody

★★★★★

Gwdihŵ, or more commonly referred to as the ‘colourful pub’, with its rainbow exterior and vibrant swirls – is a true reflection of the creative minds that perform there; whether that be in the form of poetry recitals or live music. The intimate bar is a home-from-home for many students; with plenty of beer bottles, comfy cushions and quirky décor in sight. The vibe is very relaxed and casual – no heels or designer handbags in this joint. My glittery Dr Martens were well and truly in their element.

The exterior lounge with its wooden benches and slouched sofas is the idyllic place for a cold beer and a relaxed chat amongst friends. Gwdihŵ is a great spot for up and coming bands to make an appearance, so there was no surprise that Glaswegian band LYLO took to the stage with their soothing saxophone and hypnotising synth this evening. The performance was a bittersweet reminder of what indie rock really is. The slick and laid-back stance of the five-man-band was surprisingly revitalising as they put a genuine yet effortlessly looking spin on jazzy pop.

Mitch Flynn’s melancholic vocals added to the hint of paranoia being extroverted from the whining guitar caressed in the corner of the stage. The spiral effect of the collaborating synthesiser emerges to create an almost ‘dark disco’ vibe. Think of it as a 3am mesmerizing dream. ‘Turn My Jacket’ is a jam to stamp your feet and chant along to, whilst ‘Submerge’ is a blissful, limpid track which sends you into a coma of enchantment. ‘You Have Your Father’s Eyes’ is a sure favourite; engulfing you in a shimmering sea of thoughts – both stimulating and reassuring.

The main state of focus when watching the band perform stems from their sweet mixture of instruments – the lyrics are no priority when it comes to the creation of their ambience. You don’t hear what the band are saying, you feel it through the blissful cry of the saxophone.

Just when you thought the band couldn’t get any dreamy; you should have seen their choice of attire. Ironically, there is a uniformity to their abrupt sense of taste – both in their choice of musical sound and tucked-in shirts and dodgy chinos. They looked badass. They sounded badass.

Their performance was an absolute delight, and not to mention I’m now a sucker for the Scottish accent. Their shared cheeky smiles, genuine friendship and passion for what they enjoy doing really is reflected in the beautiful music that they share with us.