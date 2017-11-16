Sigrid Live Review

7th November marks the first-time Norwegian pop sensation Sigrid, has taken to a Bristol stage. As Oh Wonder’s support act, Sigrid warmed up the already packed crowd. A whole band graced the stage of Bristol’s notorious o2 Academy. Starting with an unreleased song and going straight into ‘Plot Twist’, the twenty-one-year-old bought confidence and sass right to the stage. With lyrics such as “better work on that hype, bro”, “it’s better to walk away than to roll with fake friends” and of course “you think you’re so important to me don’t you, don’t kill my vibe” a portion of sass was expected. But these firey lyrics combined with her confidence, dance moves, facial expressions and the odd “huh” and hair-flip, she definitely put on a show. In only a plain white t-shirt a pair of jeans she certainly made herself centre of attention. She performed ‘Plot Twist’, ‘Fake Friends’ and a wonderfully stripped back version of ‘Dynamite’ when the entire band let the stage. Sigrid admitted that not many songs have been released yet but played lots of new material, which made the whole crowd thirsty for more. The band played her latest release ‘Strangers’ (before it was released), which Annie Mac has labelled “the perfect pop-song”. Of course, finishing with ‘Don’t Kill My Vibe’, this is not going to be the last we hear from this twenty-one year old and I cannot wait to see what else she has up her sleeves.

