Sound and Vision: The gig of the month!

Words by Erin Brown

Curated by On Par productions; Sound and Vision brought a visual and audio mash up to Clwb Ifor Bach on Saturday the 27th of January. Chatting to the man of the moment Toby Cameron, we got to find out all about the gig of January!

Showcasing Cardiff’s most valued bands as well as some artists from afar, it was clear why this gig was a sell-out show “We have worked with most of the bands on the line up or have been long-time admirers of them”. The day saw sets from a range of bands, old and new, such as Sock, Quodega, Keys and most importantly, Boy Azooga “Boy Azooga are going to be the biggest new welsh band of 2018”. By the set we caught at Clwb that night Toby is not wrong!

However, this event wasn’t just about the music as On Par picked out a variety of unseen, unused visuals from previous projects such as music videos and stock footage from a range of sources in order to add an atmospheric touch to the day “When Clwb asked us to curate the show they were hoping for something a bit special. We had a bunch of ideas but the visuals seemed to be the most achievable when helping to create an atmosphere and tie the whole night together. It also made sense as we’re a video production company!”. With help from Nic Finch from Chameleonic, the visuals were pulled together on the day in order to create the aesthetics of the day “We were really happy with the results and had great feedback”. However, On Par do not stop there as all of the sets from the day were filmed and recorded with the intention of releasing live videos to follow up from this. If you missed the event, keep an eye out for this as it is not one to miss!

As a whole, the day demonstrated the extensive array of talent that Cardiff’s independent creative scene has by showcasing a mix of sound and vision in one of Cardiff’s most loved independent venues. However, the day really did see a showcase of the quality music Cardiff has to offer. Sock brought a synthy and mellow set, oozing a Mac DeMarco-esque, slacker rock vibe which was received favourably by this sold out crowd. However, this band are not to be bracketed with this comparison as they brought elements of innovation to a much-appreciated genre. Then Quodega took to the stage, an enticing and hypnotic instrumental set which vibrated the whole room, right through the floor and through your entire body. The instrumental talent is so spot on with this band; vocals are not necessary as the room packed out for this engrossing set. Following this, Cardiff’s much valued and loved band KEYS brought in the crowds; with them not being around for a while, this band were highly anticipated as they returned to their guitars with a vibrant set full of great tunes and nostalgia.

However, the band of the night was of course Davey Newington’s Boy Azooga; the band who have been hotly tipped by Toby as “the biggest new welsh band of 2018”. A funky, psych flecked project which has caused a massive buzz amongst the Cardiff music scene. With ‘Face Behind Her Cigarette’ (the catchiest song to currently exist) being the only track currently released by Boy Azooga along with a collaborative Vinyl EP with Buzzard, it is admirable how much excitement has been created for this band. By the vibrant set witnessed at On Par’s Sound and Vision event, it is evident why. We were lucky enough to catch an interview with Davey at this gig which is available in this terms print issue now, so grab a copy to find out more about Cardiff’s most anticipated band!

Here is Boy Azooga’s ‘Face Behind Her Cigarette” music video made by On Par and Digichemistry: