Sŵn Festival presents the Welsh Music Mixer!

If you’ve ever wondered how bands like the Arctic Monkeys or our very own Los Campesinos! make it from local stages to being big time superstars then CLEAR YOUR DIARIES because Sŵn Festival have just announced the Welsh Music Mixer. Set to take place at Tiny Rebel on Friday the 20th of October, the mixer is a day created to accompany Sŵn Festival (taking place across the month) which seeks to help labels, promoters, venues and artists’s themselves rise up the ranks and turn hobbies into careers.

The line-up includes the Association of Independent Music (AIM), a prestigious organisation who will be providing guidance to independent artists. Get yourself down nice and early for 10-12 and you can catch yourself a specialist one to one drop in session. The practicalities of life in the music industry will be covered in talks such as The Phonographic Performance Limited’s (PPL) who will be giving insight on earning royalties as an artist and much more.

Sŵn Festival organiser John Rostron had this to say about the event “Sŵn has always been about fostering new talent and giving a platform to emerging independent artists. The Welsh Music Mixer will be all about extending that support and linking Welsh musicians with some of the key UK music industry organisations to help them flourish.”

The day is packed from 9 to 5 with important and enlightening lectures so you are almost guaranteed to find something that inspires or helps you. Then from 5, there will be a networking social with drinks on the house (for a while at least). So whether you play, promote, present, or push music, attendance to Sŵn Festival’s Welsh Music Mixer is compulsory.

The Welsh Music Mixer will be delivered as part of Sŵn Festival 2017 with ongoing support from Cardiff BID, PRSF Open Fund, Stereoboard, British Council Wales, Nom Nom, Ramp and Red Bull.

For more information, to register your interest or to book slots for drop-in sessions, visit: swnfest.com.

Rowan Lees